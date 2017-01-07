Anna Kendrick thinks modern dating is ''terrifying''.

The 31-year-old actress has been in a relationship with cinematographer Ben Richardson for over two years and is very relieved not to be single as she'd hate to have to rely on apps like Tinder to find love.

She said: ''It seems completely terrifying. I think Tinder is an app designed by Satan to destroy us all, I don't think I'd be able to do it.''

But if she did have to resort to the app, the 'Trolls' star would rather someone ''ghosted'' her - simply stopped contact - than tell her face-to-face that they weren't interested.

She said: ''I'm totally pro-ghosting. I know that people say, 'Well I'd rather someone just tell me they didn't like me rather than completely disappear and never contact me again' but I'm actually not adult enough to deal with that - I'd rather figure it out and save a little face, actually.''

And if an app user sent her a saucy picture, Anna knows how she would deal with the unwanted attention.

She advised: ''Find a way to send it to their mum - or at least threaten it.

''Because even if you didn't know their mum, they'd have still had that moment of panic - that would be satisfying.''

The 'Pitch Perfect' actress is aware that her career has caused some of her relationships to ''wilt'' because she is simply too busy to give people her full attention.

She told Britain's Glamour magazine: ''When you get this busy, you end up with the people in your life who are willing to put up with it. Anybody else ends up falling away.

''I do feel guilty for basically letting all my relationships wilt - but luckily everybody who matters is understanding.''