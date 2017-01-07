Anna Kendrick is relieved she doesn't have to date because she thinks apps like Tinder are ''terrifying''.
Anna Kendrick thinks modern dating is ''terrifying''.
The 31-year-old actress has been in a relationship with cinematographer Ben Richardson for over two years and is very relieved not to be single as she'd hate to have to rely on apps like Tinder to find love.
She said: ''It seems completely terrifying. I think Tinder is an app designed by Satan to destroy us all, I don't think I'd be able to do it.''
But if she did have to resort to the app, the 'Trolls' star would rather someone ''ghosted'' her - simply stopped contact - than tell her face-to-face that they weren't interested.
She said: ''I'm totally pro-ghosting. I know that people say, 'Well I'd rather someone just tell me they didn't like me rather than completely disappear and never contact me again' but I'm actually not adult enough to deal with that - I'd rather figure it out and save a little face, actually.''
And if an app user sent her a saucy picture, Anna knows how she would deal with the unwanted attention.
She advised: ''Find a way to send it to their mum - or at least threaten it.
''Because even if you didn't know their mum, they'd have still had that moment of panic - that would be satisfying.''
The 'Pitch Perfect' actress is aware that her career has caused some of her relationships to ''wilt'' because she is simply too busy to give people her full attention.
She told Britain's Glamour magazine: ''When you get this busy, you end up with the people in your life who are willing to put up with it. Anybody else ends up falling away.
''I do feel guilty for basically letting all my relationships wilt - but luckily everybody who matters is understanding.''
The upcoming documentary shows the mother and daughter living next door to each other in California and explores their unique relationship.
While this slick dramatic thriller plays with some intriguing ideas and themes, it never actually...
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
Whilst Eloise was in a relationship with Francie's brother, they were the best of friends;...
Don and Sally Hollars' family are all grown up and they live alone. They have...
Watching this gross-out comedy, it's clear that the gifted cast and crew had a great...
Ben Affleck is cast as Christian Wolff in this new action thriller film The Accountant....
Will and Jillian are in love and both have recently graduated collage. Jillian managed to...
In Martha's mind, she's a fantastic girlfriend but finds it impossible to hold on to...
Mike and Dave are two brothers who can't help but compete with one another. They're...
In 2012, Pitch Perfect came out of nowhere to become one of the most-loved comedies...
When success and failure intertwine in one relationship, things can become strained. That's exactly what...
An intimate exploration of a five-year romance through the conflicting points of view of the...