The Pitch Perfect actress is reportedly in negotiations with the film studio to appear in a holiday adventure movie tentatively titled, Nicole.

According to Variety, the film's plot revolves around Santa's daughter, Nicole, who is forced to "take over the family business" when her father decides to retire.

Miss Congeniality screenwriter Marc Lawrence is working on the script and will direct the film. He is probably best known for writing and directing 2007's Music and Lyrics, a romantic comedy that starred Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore. His other directing credits include The Rewrite and Did You Hear About the Morgans?

Susanne Todd is attached as a producer and Louie Provost will oversee the project for Disney.

While sources report that Nicole is not a musical, it wouldn't be a surprise for Kendrick to sing in the project, considering that her musical stylings were included in the recently released animated feature Trolls and 2014's Into the Woods.

Nicole isn't the only Santa Claus-inspired movie Disney has in the works, the company also has Dashing Through the Snow in development. The movie will see Kevin Hart playing Santa Claus in a story about a workaholic father who's trying to repair his relationship with his son.

Kendrick enjoyed a successful 2016 which included the release of crime thriller The Accountant, R-rated comedy Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates opposite Aubry Plaza and John Krasinski helmed drama The Hollars. She is also currently reprising her role as Beca Mitchell in Pitch Perfect 3, a hugely profitable franchise which has helped cement the actress's status as a bankable Hollywood star.

Pitch Perfect 3 is due to hit cinemas in December (17).