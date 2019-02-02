Anna Kendrick is recovering after being hospitalised with kidney stones, as she thanked the nurses and doctors who helped care for her.
The 33-year-old actress took to Twitter on Friday (01.02.19) to share with her followers that she had been rushed to hospital in pain with the condition, as she thanked the hardworking doctors and nurses who cared for her at the Atlanta hospital she was admitted to.
She wrote: ''So, I need to give a shout out to the Atlanta doctors and nurses who helped me through my first experience with kidney stones when I was at my most vulnerable and terrified. Especially the truly wonderful ladies: Renee, Sandra, Muriel, Beverly, Ashley, Nina, Callie.
''And the young woman whose name started with ''L''?? I can't remember... in fairness, you were one of the people giving me the heavy s**t right before I went under... but you laughed at my tired a** 'If I die, clear my search history' joke and I appreciate that.''
The 'Simple Favour' star didn't know how severe her health problem was at first, and is thankful for the ''attention and kindness'' she received from the women who treated her.
She added: ''I was worried that my pain would turn out to be 'nothing serious' or something that I should have been able to fight through. I'm so grateful to these women. Even if we only interacted for a moment, know that the attention and kindness you give your patients is so appreciated.''
Her health battle comes after the 'Pitch Perfect' star previously claimed she was working on making healthier food choices after turning 30.
She said at the time: ''I've been trying to be more healthy, and oh, it's the worst. The worst part is I feel so much better. Like, that's the worst part ... it works! ... I was really hoping that I would just do it as an experiment and I would feel the same and I could just go back to eating Taco Bell whenever I wanted.''
