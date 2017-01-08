Anna Kendrick has no career plan.

The 31-year-old actress thinks she needs to start setting out clear goals and a path for herself as she keeps finding herself inundated with work and no time for a break.

She said: ''There is no f***ing plan. I feel like I should get one, because that's why I end up in these situations where I'm shooting movies back-to-back and I don't want to stretch myself so thin that I'm not doing good work.''

But one thing that Anna knows isn't in her plans is a fourth turn at playing Beca in the 'Pitch Perfect' franchise, because she thinks the final movie, which is due to be released later this year, will be the final installment in the series.

She said: ''It feels like a trilogy, but I don't know - maybe that's what they said about 'Fast & Furious'.''

However, the brunette beauty has promised fans of the musical series won't be disappointed by the third film.

She added to Britain's Glamour magazine: ''The cast is really committed to the hardcore fans. Girls send us fan art, they'll talk to each other via our Twitter pages - we want to make it great for them.''

And 'The Accountant' actress already takes steps not to end up typecast.

She said: ''You don't have to be an entertainment genius to know that right after 'Pitch Perfect' comes out, you don't play a sardonic college girl again, you know.''