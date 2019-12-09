Anna Kendrick had to learn how to ice skate for her role in the festive film 'Noelle'.
Anna Kendrick had to learn how to ice skate for her role in 'Noelle'.
The 'Pitch Perfect' star plays Santa Claus' daughter in the Disney+ film and told director Marc Lawrence that she was a confident skater.
However, her skills weren't as good as she remembered when she took to the ice once again.
Anna told Collider: ''We had snowy Christmases, and I would skate - there's a pond near my house that I would hobble over to and skate. And I had to skate for this movie, actually, and was like, 'Well I have skated on a little pond when I was a kid so I'm sure it will be like riding a bike.'
''It was not like riding a bike. I definitely looked like Bambi learning to walk the first couple of lessons.''
However, the 34-year-old actress has become a natural on the ice once again and misses being able to skate regularly.
Anna said: ''Now I kind of miss it because I could just skate over to the director and ask a question and then skate back. It's a much more efficient method of transportation, really.''
Anna stars in the festive film alongside Shirley Maclaine, Billy Eichner and Julie Hagerty and was persuaded to join the cast due to her love of Christmas films.
She said: ''I love Christmas movies, and I think this script is really funny and fun, and there are lots of fun set pieces in it. And that made me want to do it, you know? I don't usually dive all that deep into character in terms of the decision-making. It's just like 'this looks like a fun movie and I would want to see this' so, I was into it.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
It has been a few years since the Barden Bellas graduated from college, and while...
While this slick dramatic thriller plays with some intriguing ideas and themes, it never actually...
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
Whilst Eloise was in a relationship with Francie's brother, they were the best of friends;...
Don and Sally Hollars' family are all grown up and they live alone. They have...
Watching this gross-out comedy, it's clear that the gifted cast and crew had a great...
Ben Affleck is cast as Christian Wolff in this new action thriller film The Accountant....
Will and Jillian are in love and both have recently graduated collage. Jillian managed to...
In Martha's mind, she's a fantastic girlfriend but finds it impossible to hold on to...
Mike and Dave are two brothers who can't help but compete with one another. They're...
In 2012, Pitch Perfect came out of nowhere to become one of the most-loved comedies...
When success and failure intertwine in one relationship, things can become strained. That's exactly what...