Anna Kendrick forgot she was in three movies in the 'Twilight Saga'.
Anna Kendrick forgot she was in the 'Twilight Saga'.
The 32-year-old actress portrayed Jessica Stanley - a classmate of Kristen Stewart's Bella Swan - in three movies in the franchise between 2009 to 2011 and despite the huge popularity of the vampire series, it completely slipped her mind that she'd been a part of it.
She tweeted: ''Holy s**t. I just remembered I was in Twilight.(sic)''
An official Twitter account for the franchise seemed devastated by the snub.
Alongside a broken heart emoji, they replied: ''We could never forget you @annakendrick47 (sic)''
While Anna had forgotten about her time working on the franchise, a number of co-stars still treasure the experience.
Mackenzie Foy, 17, recently revealed she is still in touch with Kristen and Robert Pattinson, who played her parents, and learned a lot from the saga.
Asked if she's still in touch, six years after the release of the final movie, she said: ''I do. I do try to. They were just amazing people. I have so many wonderful memories just working with them and hanging out with them. So I do try to talk to them.
''Being on Twilight, that was my first film. So everything I learned on that set, I was learning for the first time. That was a film that I really knew, and understood what a film is and how it worked. So anything that I did in that process really prepared me for the rest of my career.''
In the film series, Robert plays the part of a 100-year-old vampire who is stuck in the body of a 17-year-old adolescent and though this month marked the 10th anniversary of the franchise, he recently admitted it doesn't feel like a ''day has passed''.
He said: ''It definitely doesn't feel like 10 years ago.
''I feel like I stopped mentally progressing around the time when I started doing those movies, so it feels like not a day has passed.''
And Kristen - who dated Robert until 2012 - previously admitted to feeling similarly about the money-spinning film franchise.
She said: ''It has been a long time. I don't know, it is funny. I have also lived in the same neighbourhood for 10 years and I thought about that the other day, and I was like, 'Oh god, you know, a decade ago it wasn't as crowded, and I was like, that is bizarre to be able to say that.'
''Certain things, certain memories will be close to you forever.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
It has been a few years since the Barden Bellas graduated from college, and while...
While this slick dramatic thriller plays with some intriguing ideas and themes, it never actually...
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
Whilst Eloise was in a relationship with Francie's brother, they were the best of friends;...
Don and Sally Hollars' family are all grown up and they live alone. They have...
Watching this gross-out comedy, it's clear that the gifted cast and crew had a great...
Ben Affleck is cast as Christian Wolff in this new action thriller film The Accountant....
Will and Jillian are in love and both have recently graduated collage. Jillian managed to...
In Martha's mind, she's a fantastic girlfriend but finds it impossible to hold on to...
Mike and Dave are two brothers who can't help but compete with one another. They're...
In 2012, Pitch Perfect came out of nowhere to become one of the most-loved comedies...
When success and failure intertwine in one relationship, things can become strained. That's exactly what...