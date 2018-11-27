Anna Kendrick forgot she was in the 'Twilight Saga'.

The 32-year-old actress portrayed Jessica Stanley - a classmate of Kristen Stewart's Bella Swan - in three movies in the franchise between 2009 to 2011 and despite the huge popularity of the vampire series, it completely slipped her mind that she'd been a part of it.

She tweeted: ''Holy s**t. I just remembered I was in Twilight.(sic)''

An official Twitter account for the franchise seemed devastated by the snub.

Alongside a broken heart emoji, they replied: ''We could never forget you @annakendrick47 (sic)''

While Anna had forgotten about her time working on the franchise, a number of co-stars still treasure the experience.

Mackenzie Foy, 17, recently revealed she is still in touch with Kristen and Robert Pattinson, who played her parents, and learned a lot from the saga.

Asked if she's still in touch, six years after the release of the final movie, she said: ''I do. I do try to. They were just amazing people. I have so many wonderful memories just working with them and hanging out with them. So I do try to talk to them.

''Being on Twilight, that was my first film. So everything I learned on that set, I was learning for the first time. That was a film that I really knew, and understood what a film is and how it worked. So anything that I did in that process really prepared me for the rest of my career.''

In the film series, Robert plays the part of a 100-year-old vampire who is stuck in the body of a 17-year-old adolescent and though this month marked the 10th anniversary of the franchise, he recently admitted it doesn't feel like a ''day has passed''.

He said: ''It definitely doesn't feel like 10 years ago.

''I feel like I stopped mentally progressing around the time when I started doing those movies, so it feels like not a day has passed.''

And Kristen - who dated Robert until 2012 - previously admitted to feeling similarly about the money-spinning film franchise.

She said: ''It has been a long time. I don't know, it is funny. I have also lived in the same neighbourhood for 10 years and I thought about that the other day, and I was like, 'Oh god, you know, a decade ago it wasn't as crowded, and I was like, that is bizarre to be able to say that.'

''Certain things, certain memories will be close to you forever.''