Anna Kendrick doesn't ''want to hear'' actors talking about sexism, because she thinks their ''position of privilege'' affects their views.
The 31-year-old actress has opened up about her thoughts on the issue of sexism in Hollywood, saying she doesn't believe actors should talk about their experiences because they're ''in such positions of privilege'', and she would rather hear about sexism ''in other fields'' and jobs.
When asked about the issue of sexism in Hollywood, the 'Pitch Perfect' star said: ''It shouldn't be the most important conversation about sexism - because no one really wants to f***ing hear actors talk about this, because we're in such positions of privilege ... I would love to hear more about sexism that exists in other fields and how we can address that - but we keep getting asked about it.''
And the 'Trolls' star also discussed the idea of celebrities having a responsibility to use their status to talk about global issues, and admitted she often feels ''weird'' being asked to talk about topics she is still learning about herself.
She told the new issue of Glamour magazine: ''Well, it's weird, isn't it, because I feel like why would anybody want my 'expert opinion' on any of these topics? If you want to learn about intersectional feminism, read Roxanne Gay, don't ask me, you know? I'm being asked to speak on these things when I'm trying to learn about them myself.''
