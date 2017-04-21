British actress Anna Friel has revealed her crush was on George Michael and she has been revisiting his music following his death last December.
The 40-year-old British actress can vividly remember having an erotic dream about the late singer and since he tragically passed away at the age of 53 last December she has been listening to his music again, in particular 'Make It Big' the second album released by George and Andrew Ridgeley as Wham! which was the first LP she purchased.
In an interview with NME magazine, she said: ''My first female version of a wet dream was of George Michael in a cloud. The passing of George made me listen to it again - it's comfort, safety, happiness, believing in love. George Michael being my first crush, it made me think of love.''
Anna also had a huge crush on another late musician, Prince.
The first concert the 'Pushing Daisies' star ever went to see was by the pop legend - who died in April 2016 at the age of 57 - and she admits witnessing the musician on stage in Manchester was a life-changing moment for her.
Recalling the show, Anna - who has an 11-year-old daughter, Gracie, with ex-boyfriend David Thewlis - said: ''It was when he was wearing the 'Diamonds and Pearls' yellow spandex. I was dropped off with my best friend Claire and her twin sister Louise, feeling very grown-up. Then buying every single Prince album changed my perspective on music. I remember hearing the guitar riff to 'Purple Rain' and thinking, 'Someone's giving my daddy a run for his money.' ''
