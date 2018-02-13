Anna Friel believes it's time she starts dressing in an ''age-appropriate'' way.

The 'Marcella' star has cleared out her wardrobe and given her old clothes to her 12-year-old daughter Gracie, because she thinks they look better on her.

The 41-year-old actress told The Times newspaper: ''The older I get, the more I realise that life is about being comfortable. I've got a wardrobe full of heels that I know I'll never wear again. And, once you hit 40, I do think you need to be age-appropriate.

''I had a wardrobe clear-out last year and Gracie was thrilled. I remember thinking: 'If a 12-year-old looks good in this, I probably shouldn't be wearing it.' I'm no longer worried about looking 'sexy'; I prefer elegance and a bit of sophistication.''

The British actress revealed that her go-to outfit is now ''usually leggings and a top''.

Anna also insisted she is done with partying, and is instead choosing to spend more time at home with Gracie, her daughter with ex-partner David Thewlis.

She said: ''I've done a lot of partying over the years, but that's beginning to feel like a different life. All I want to do in the evening is be with my daughter.''

This comes shortly after Anna revealed she has been left battling ''exhaustion and anxiety'' after filming 'Marcella'.

The actress explained that her role in the ITV show, in which she plays a tortured detective, has left her feeling emotionally and physically drained, meaning she's now keen to take on a less intense role.

She said: ''I wish I could say that it doesn't leave its mark, but it does.

''I'm know I'm so lucky to play this role and I'm definitely not complaining.

It's a tough one because you have to let your mind and body go to where Marcella is.

''The anxiety and exhaustion you feel at the end of the day is real.

''If a wonderful romcom, a musical or something uplifting would be offered to me, I would happily accept.''