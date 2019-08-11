Anna Friel got a dog because she felt lonely while working on 'Deep Water' in the Lake District.
Anna Friel got a dog because she was so ''lonely'' working on her new TV show.
The 43-year-old actress - who has daughter Gracie, 14, with former partner David Thewlis - shot 'Deep Water' in the Lake District and though it was a ''beautiful'' setting, she felt very isolated and ended up finding a canine pal to keep her company as she'd never spent so much time alone.
She said: ''It was beautiful but it rained nearly every day and we never got to go out for a drink once.
''There was no phone signal.
''It was refreshing and healthy for our minds but as far as keeping in contact with the outside world, it wasn't easy.
''It was six hours door to door for me to get to Gracie.
''I spent more time on my own than I probably ever have.
''Most evenings or weekends, I didn't see anyone. It was quite a lonely experience - that's not being negative, just honest.
''When Gracie came, I just said, 'Shall we go and get a dog?' I got myself a pomapoo called Eunice!''
Anna got some experience with dogs while shooting the drama but admitted they weren't very easy to handle.
She told Britain's OK! magazine: ''I did have to handle two dalmatians and you're not meant to put them together as they both want to dominate.
''There was a lot of driving around in the car and we had to keep the windows up because of the sound recordings so the aroma was breath-taking.''
The actress has a sex scene in the show and the hardest part of shooting the intimate moment was trying to stay warm.
She said: ''I had nothing on underneath the dress to keep me warm - not even Spanx.
''We had a wonderful wardrobe team who gave us hot water bottles in between takes but we all got used to being cold.''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
Tom and Anna Reed are a young married couple who have moved all the way...
Michael Winterbottom vividly recreates swinging 1960s London in this biopic about one of Soho's most...
Paul Raymond became the wealthiest man in the UK when he opened the country's first...
Despite a rather incomplete premise, this sleek thriller barrels full-steam through its plot. It's involving...
After years of marriage, Alfie and Helena are getting divorced, this is mainly due to...
Watch the trailer for Land Of The LostDr. Rick Marshall is somewhat of a failed...
Goal 2 Trailer Goal 2 is the sequel to the international movie hit 'Goal' and...
Burdened with the most optimistic title since Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins, Goal! The Dream...