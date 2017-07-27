Anna Faris insists she and her husband Chris Pratt are just ''normal'' people.
The couple - who have a four-year-old son Jack together - lead a very low-key life away from the spotlight and the 40-year-old actress insists they are no different to anyone else.
She said: ''Chris loves to work in the garage and I love to do laundry and watch reality television. Just normal people.''
However, the 'Emoji Movie' star admitted it can be ''tricky'' to find a balance between being part of a famous couple and trying to lead a quiet family life.
She told People magazine: ''I don't think that's something, when you're an actor, that you're prepared for.
''There are two different roles that you play -- the one on-camera and the one in public. That's the tricky part.''
And when it all gets too much, Anna admitted she and her 38-year-old spouse have a secret code that signals they need to get away.
She explained: ''I send the emoji of an eagle landing to say, 'Let's get away to the islands.
''We both grew up in Washington State, and we have a place up there.''
Chris recently revealed that he once made Anna a ''love making'' mixtape.
However, the 'Jurassic World' actor said the romantic gesture didn't go down well when they got into the bedroom as it failed to get his wife in the mood.
He shared: ''I was thinking in my head, this is going to be our love making mix, you know? And the first song I put was Al Green.
''She was kind of looking at me and I could tell right away big miss. She was like 'Who are you? You don't listen to Al Green. What are you trying to pull? We're already married it's cool.'
''That was the first and only song we got through and I threw it away I was so embarrassed.''
