Anna Faris keeps a pair of sweatpants in her bag at all times.

The 'Mom' star always makes sure she has a pair of comfy pants with her wherever she goes incase she has to jump on a plane and dash somewhere in a hurry.

She said: ''When I get on a plane, I'll change into sweatpants. So I'll carry some black ones. I try to do a one colour idea.''

The 41-year-old actress - who has five-year-old son Jack with her estranged husband Chris Pratt - also revealed she carries a ''little clear crystal'' with her wherever she goes.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine for their What's In My Bag feature, she added: ''I'm not much of a mystic kind of person, but I have a little clear crystal rock that was given to me by somebody that I really care about a long time ago. I can't believe I haven't lost it.''

Meanwhile, Anna previously insisted she will ''always'' be ''incredible friends'' with Chris despite their split.

She said: ''We'll always have each other and be incredible friends. There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still. We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up - unless he's a really good actor and great at faking laughter. It's understandable that people seemed so invested in our happiness together. All I can say about that is, it's all true, that we truly adore each other, and we love each other, I think it still comes through.''