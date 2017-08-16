Anna Faris was left ''very sad'' by Chris Pratt's hectic work schedule, which reportedly led to their split earlier this month.
The 40-year-old actress and her 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star beau - with whom she has four-year-old son Jack - were married for eight years before announcing they would be legally separating earlier this month, and it has now been revealed she was left disheartened when Chris' schedule left him away from their family home.
A source told People magazine: ''He was gone for a great deal of time, one movie after another. It made her very sad. They really didn't have a roadmap for what this would all be like. They are both fun-loving and gregarious types, but she had much difficulty with the separation.''
The comments come after it was previously reported that 38-year-old Chris' fame caused a rift between the pair.
An insider said: ''Chris became this huge movie star and Anna wasn't getting any big jobs. She was the more famous and sexy one at the start of their relationship and then things took a turn.''
And the couple's competitive streak reportedly didn't stop with their careers either, as the stars - who are both known for their comedic on-screen roles - are said to have often battled one another for the ''funniest joke'' accolade in social situations.
The source added: ''When they're in a big group, they each want to be the one telling the funniest joke.''
In similar statements posted on their social media accounts earlier this month, the pair admitted they were ''really disappointed'' about the breakdown of their marriage, and insisted they ''tried hard'' to make it work.
Chris wrote on Facebook: ''Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.''
