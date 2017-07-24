Anna Faris was ''terrified'' about bringing her son to a movie premiere.

The 40-year-old actress was joined by her four-year-old son Jack on the blue carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Emoji Movie' and she admits she was nervous about taking him to such a big event.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''I guess he loves attention just like mommy. But it does feel like, 'Am I doing the right thing as a parent?' It's also terrifying to bring your kid to such a public event.''

It comes after Chris Pratt - who has Jack with Anna - previously revealed it was great to have his wife and son with him on a recent promotional tour and says it has brought him ''back down to earth'' as he admitted being a movie star can sometimes make you feel like you've got your ''head in the clouds''.

He said: ''That has been the best part of this world tour by far. It's nice to have your family with you because it brings you down to earth and when you leave your feet on the ground, you realise what it feels like to have your head in the clouds.

''You go with the flow and things come and go and you're not even there to record or observe them. So when your family bring you back down to earth you get to experience this - or at least I do - in a while different way. When they are present with me, I get to be present with me as well.''