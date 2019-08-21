Anna Faris is desperate for LIL' KIM to join her on the return of her podcast, 'Unqualified'.
The 42-year-old actress has been a big fan of the rapper since seeing her on the red carpet at the MTV Movie Awards in 2001 and she's urged the 'Lady Marmalade' hitmaker to join her on 'Unqualified' when it returns next month.
She recalled: ''Lil' Kim was right behind me ... and she was wearing only pasties.
''[I was] totally overwhelmed in general [to be there]. I was like, 'That is Lil' Kim. Lil' Kim is five feet away from me' ... I just wanted to hug her.
''I was already a huge fan, but you know, she's a baller.''
Addressing Kim directly, she added: ''Where are you, Lil' Kim?! Please, come on!''
And it isn't just Kim who Anna is keen to have as a guest on the show because she'd also love to chat with Chrissy Teigen - who has children Luna, three, and Miles, 15 months, with husband John Legend - because the 'Lip Sync Battle' star isn't afraid to be candid.
She told 'Access Hollywood': ''Chrissy Teigen. She's so honest, I love her. Chrissy, will you be on my podcast? I've been trying to get her, too.''
With the return of the podcast in mid-September, the 'Mom' star admitted things will be slightly different.
She teased: ''We've changed a couple of things format-wise.''
Meanwhile, the 'Scary Movie' star admitted she regularly falls victim to ''booby traps'' set by her and ex-husband Chris Pratt's seven-year-old son, Jack.
She said: ''Both Chris and I work hard at developing his imagination.
''I'm always tripping in the middle of the night. I don't know if you've ever stepped on a LEGO, but I know that parents out there can feel my pain.''
