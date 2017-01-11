Actress Anna Faris gave up on her obsession for website ChatRoulette when all she saw was men pleasuring themselves.
The House Bunny star admits the video chat site was the inspiration for her popular podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified - before it was overrun by sexy weirdos.
"It (ChatRoulette) was amazing for a while," she told U.S. chat show host Conan O'Brien on Tuesday night (10Jan17), "but then it quickly became all penises. It was so disappointing to me.
"For a minute my friends and I would do this thing... we would start to cheer these guys on. So we would go on it and you see a penis and a hand just doing its thing, and we would be like, 'Yay! Yay! You can do it! Let's go! Come on, you're so close!'"
