The House Bunny star admits the video chat site was the inspiration for her popular podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified - before it was overrun by sexy weirdos.

"It (ChatRoulette) was amazing for a while," she told U.S. chat show host Conan O'Brien on Tuesday night (10Jan17), "but then it quickly became all penises. It was so disappointing to me.

"For a minute my friends and I would do this thing... we would start to cheer these guys on. So we would go on it and you see a penis and a hand just doing its thing, and we would be like, 'Yay! Yay! You can do it! Let's go! Come on, you're so close!'"