Anna Faris is to produce and star in 'Summer Madness'.

The 42-year-old star will play both lead roles as twins, one who is elegant and doing well for herself and the other who is broke and has a foul mouth.

Brian O'Shea, head of the Exchange, said: ''Anna Faris is a comedy icon with global value.

''We are thrilled to bring a studio-level actress to an indie marketplace.''

James Mottern will direct the comedy movie, and he will also produce alongside Faris, Michael Barrett and Emilio Mauro, with production expected to star in spring 2020.

The movie will be up for worldwide sales at the American Film Market.

Faris has starred in numerous comedy movies over the years and recently lent her voice to 'The Emoji Movie', but the motion picture later picked up four Golden Raspberry Awards.

The film - which also starred James Corden, Sofia Vergara, and Sir Patrick Stewart - was named Worst Picture, Worst Screenplay, Worst Director for Anthony 'Tony' Leonidis, and Worst Screen Combo for ''any two obnoxious emojis'' from the movie.

The Razzies said: ''Leading this year's list of movie-misfires is the emoticon-based, talking poop opus.''

And Faris may well be hoping her new film isn't shooting in New Zealand, as she previously admitted she had been barred from the country.

She once had a run-in with several catcallers, which involved them shouting rude comments at her from their cars, when walking back from a Queens of the Stone Age gig, and later recalled the story on a TV show.

And afterwards, she said: ''I got a letter from the Minister of Tourism Of New Zealand that I was no longer welcome in their country.''

But she managed to resolve the situation and is now allowed back.