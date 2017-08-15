Anna Faris has thanked her fans for ''all the love'' she has received in the wake of her split from her husband Chris Pratt.
The 40-year-old actress and her 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star beau announced earlier this month they are legally separating after eight years of marriage, and during an episode of her 'Anna Faris Is Unqualified' podcast on Tuesday (15.08.17), the blonde beauty took a moment to pay tribute to those who had sent their well wishes during the difficult time.
Speaking on the podcast in a brief opening statement, Anna - who has four-year-old son Jack with Chris - said: ''Hey, dear listeners! I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I've been receiving, and I truly love you.''
Despite announcing their split on August 6, the 'Scream' star and Chris, 38, are ''still living'' together according to their close friend Patti Stanger who hopes the pair will reconcile.
She said recently: ''OK, so this is really hard because I'm close to them. I'm upset about it. The day it happened I actually texted them. I don't know what happened there, [Chris] is still living in the house. Let's pray it turns around.
''I want them to get back together. So, I'm not fixing them up - I would just be the counsellor between them and go, 'What really is the issue here?' Because she's living in the house, so someone threw out the curveball, maybe the publicist, I don't know who ... you just don't really say something when they're [still] living in the house [together].''
Anna and Chris announced the sad news of their impending divorce earlier this month in a joint statement posted to their social media channels.
The version of the statement posted to Chris' Facebook page read: ''Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.''
