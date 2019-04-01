Anna Faris ''struggles'' with the idea of marriage on a ''feminist level'', despite having been married twice.
Anna Faris ''struggles'' with marriage on a ''feminist level''.
The 42-year-old actress was previously married to Chris Pratt - with whom she has six-year-old son Jack - for eight years before their 2017 split, and to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2007.
And although she's now in a relationship with cinematographer Michael Barrett, Anna isn't sure she wants to get married again, because she finds the ''legal system'' involved in tying the knot to be in conflict with her views as a feminist.
When asked by Laura Wasser for her 'Divorce Sucks!' podcast if there were ''wedding bells'' in the future for her and Michael, the 'Mom' star said: ''I will say I believe in love and monogamy and I believe in the commitment with a relationship. But I do struggle, having gone through it a couple of times now, Laura, with the idea of our legal system. I struggle with that on kind of a feminist level.''
This isn't the first time Anna has spoken of her reluctance to walk down the aisle for a third time, as she said last month that she didn't understand the ''purpose'' of marriage.
She said: ''I need to figure out what the purpose is. Is it safety for your children? Is it convention? Is it so other people respect your relationship more? For me, I'm just not quite sure where it fits. I am a romantic. I believe in a partnership, I believe in companionship. I just don't know if I believe in a ceremony of a wedding.''
Despite her own reservations about marriage, her former partner Chris is now engaged to his new beau Katherine Schwarzenegger, and Anna couldn't be happier for the couple.
Speaking about the new romance, she said: ''So, he was so sweet, as he always is. He called me, like, 'So, I'm going to ask Katherine to marry me. I just wanted to give you a heads-up.' ... I was like, 'That's awesome!' and I told him that I was an ordained minister.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
There's no reason why this animated comedy adventure needed to be this pointless. Solidly entertaining...
We use Emojis in text messages and social media everyday, but have you ever thought...
Having literally gone from rags to riches, Alvin, Simon and Theodore didn't think their lives...
With new writers and directors, this frenetic sequel indulges in silliness with less substance than...
Flint Lockwood is a genius inventor who previously caused chaos in his hometown when he...
Not so much a rom-com as an anti-romance comedy, this brightly amusing British film makes...
A collection of random shorts that focus mainly on idiotic male behaviour, this portmanteau comedy...
Josh and Nat thought they had the most perfect relationship and made no hesitation in...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...
This may look like a wildly irreverent satire about a North African despot, but it...
General Aladeen is the ruler of a country called Wadiya. However, he is not a...
It's impossible to be critical of a movie like this, since it's not trying to...
When Ally Darling asks her boyfriend to accompany her to her sister's wedding, he refuses,...
He built his name on That '70s Show, and now Topher Grace stars in, produces...