Anna Faris spoke about ''loneliness'' and the ''tricky'' situation differentiating between life on and off camera just weeks before announcing she had split from husband Chris Pratt.
Anna Faris opened up about ''loneliness'' a week before splitting from Chris Pratt.
The couple - who have four-year-old son Jack - announced on Sunday night (06.08.17) they are ''legally separating'' after eight years of marriage, and the 'Scary Movie' star recently admitted she sometimes feels as though she ''has to laugh'' in life to keep up a ''public character'' persona.
Speaking on her 'Unqualified' podcast, she said: ''I play a character on 'Mom', I play a character in movies, but I also play a public character.
''There's definitely a loneliness and, like, an internal element to being a performer. I feel like I have to laugh.
''I play a public character. I laugh loud sometimes - maybe too loud but it is a public character sometimes. Like, if I have a red carpet thing or whatever, which I'm never comfortable, but I'm always like, 'I'm fine!' And it never feels like me.''
The 40-year-old star also admitted weeks ago she finds it ''tricky'' differentiating between life on and off camera, and revealed Chris, 38, would often be working in the garage while she was watching TV.
She told PEOPLE magazine: ''I don't think that's something, when you're an actor, that you're prepared for.
''There are two different roles that you play -- the one on-camera and the one in public. That's the tricky part.
''Chris loves to work in the garage and I love to do laundry and watch reality television. Just normal people.''
The pair posted similar statements on their respective social media accounts to announce their separation, but admitted they ''still have love for each other''.
Chris wrote: ''Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.''
French film-maker Luc Besson has revealed he found music icon Prince ''impossible'' to work with.
Lorre told The Hollywood Reporter at a preview of 'Young Sheldon' that "one could easily presume" season 12 would be the end of 'TBBT'.
Will he be joining Donald Glover and Seth Rogen on this CGI adventure?
Who knew that Rob Lowe would be a ghost hunter or a believer in Bigfoot?
There's no reason why this animated comedy adventure needed to be this pointless. Solidly entertaining...
We use Emojis in text messages and social media everyday, but have you ever thought...
Having literally gone from rags to riches, Alvin, Simon and Theodore didn't think their lives...
With new writers and directors, this frenetic sequel indulges in silliness with less substance than...
Flint Lockwood is a genius inventor who previously caused chaos in his hometown when he...
Not so much a rom-com as an anti-romance comedy, this brightly amusing British film makes...
A collection of random shorts that focus mainly on idiotic male behaviour, this portmanteau comedy...
Josh and Nat thought they had the most perfect relationship and made no hesitation in...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...
This may look like a wildly irreverent satire about a North African despot, but it...
General Aladeen is the ruler of a country called Wadiya. However, he is not a...
It's impossible to be critical of a movie like this, since it's not trying to...
When Ally Darling asks her boyfriend to accompany her to her sister's wedding, he refuses,...
He built his name on That '70s Show, and now Topher Grace stars in, produces...