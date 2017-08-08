Anna Faris opened up about ''loneliness'' a week before splitting from Chris Pratt.

The couple - who have four-year-old son Jack - announced on Sunday night (06.08.17) they are ''legally separating'' after eight years of marriage, and the 'Scary Movie' star recently admitted she sometimes feels as though she ''has to laugh'' in life to keep up a ''public character'' persona.

Speaking on her 'Unqualified' podcast, she said: ''I play a character on 'Mom', I play a character in movies, but I also play a public character.

''There's definitely a loneliness and, like, an internal element to being a performer. I feel like I have to laugh.

''I play a public character. I laugh loud sometimes - maybe too loud but it is a public character sometimes. Like, if I have a red carpet thing or whatever, which I'm never comfortable, but I'm always like, 'I'm fine!' And it never feels like me.''

The 40-year-old star also admitted weeks ago she finds it ''tricky'' differentiating between life on and off camera, and revealed Chris, 38, would often be working in the garage while she was watching TV.

She told PEOPLE magazine: ''I don't think that's something, when you're an actor, that you're prepared for.

''There are two different roles that you play -- the one on-camera and the one in public. That's the tricky part.

''Chris loves to work in the garage and I love to do laundry and watch reality television. Just normal people.''

The pair posted similar statements on their respective social media accounts to announce their separation, but admitted they ''still have love for each other''.

Chris wrote: ''Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.''