Anna Faris joked it is ''annoying'' that her six-year-old son Jack isn't impressed by his famous parents.
The 'Scary Movie' actress - who has six-year-old Jack with her ex-husband Chris Pratt - joked it is ''annoying'' that the youngster has always been aware of the fact both his parents are in the public eye and it's never fazed him.
She said: ''I think that for Jack, I think he's had such an awareness of both his parents being in Hollywood and sort of that he's not impressed, which is annoying.''
The 42-year-old actress thinks her son has reached the ''perfect'' age where he's fun to hang out with and have chats with, but he's also still a ''snuggly kid'' - though he loves playing pranks on her.
She said: ''He loves making traps. He'll put ropes up so I trip over them, which annoyingly I seem to fall for all the time.
''We play imaginary games a lot and I play Aunt Vanya, who is not the nicest and he loves to try to trap Aunt Vanya.
''Six is such a perfect age. It's like their voices haven't changed, and they're funny, they're having awareness. So he wants to be independent. He wants to be cool, but he's still like that snuggly kid.''
And Anna - who split from Chris in 2017 - loves the fact Jack still loves to crawl into bed with her at night.
She told People magazine: ''He crawls into bed with me every night, but he'll pretend to need to go to the bathroom in my room and it's so sweet. It's like, 'Mom, I need to go to the bathroom,' but then he'll snuggle into bed with me.''
But the 'Mom' star knows the ''precious'' period in her son's life won't last and before long he'll be a moody teenager who doesn't want to hang out with her.
She said: ''It's that precious time that I know is going to [eventually] disappear, and then he'll be stinky and sweaty and I'll be like, 'When was the last time you showered? Why are the sheets sticky?'
''I'll sing to him, which nobody wants to hear except for him. But it's this funny time that I know in a few years from now I'll be like, 'Where was that?' I'll be trying to sing him a lullaby and he'll be like, 'Mom, get out of here. I gotta,' I don't know, whatever he's going to be doing on his computer and I don't want to know right now.''
