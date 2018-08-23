'The House Bunny' turned ten years old Thursday and Anna Faris has taken to twitter to offer lots of facts about the film, including it's very different original pitch.
Anna Faris originally pitched her character in 'The House Bunny' as a crystal meth addict.
The beloved 2008 comedy saw Faris play former Playboy bunny Shelley Darlingson who becomes the house mother of an unpopular university sorority when she's kicked out of the Playboy Mansion and this week is the movie's tenth anniversary.
To mark the momentous date, the 41-year-old actress has taken to her Twitter account to share an array of facts about the film, including her pitch to the writers.
She tweeted: ''The House Bunny is 10 years old today - fun fact - I originally pitched to the writers that my character was a meth addict- they nodded their heads and said, ''or... she can be a house mom at a sorority! (sic)''
Faris also revealed that the scene in which she shocks her co-stars, Emma Stone, Katherine McPhee, Rumer Willis and Kat Dennings, with a deep scary voice - was totally improvised.
She said: ''Another fun fact - at the last minute, the director told me to do a funny voice as I was introduced to the sorority girls and that's what came out of my mouth - the shock on the girl's faces is very real.''
The 'What's Your Number' star also revealed she still owns several pairs of shoes she had to wear in the film as Shelley.
She said: ''I still have 5 pairs of Shelley's shoes - but I've forgotten how to walk in them - and I'm afraid I'll fall if I try. I think I had over 70 costume changes - if anyone wants to do the math for me please do.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
There's no reason why this animated comedy adventure needed to be this pointless. Solidly entertaining...
We use Emojis in text messages and social media everyday, but have you ever thought...
Having literally gone from rags to riches, Alvin, Simon and Theodore didn't think their lives...
With new writers and directors, this frenetic sequel indulges in silliness with less substance than...
Flint Lockwood is a genius inventor who previously caused chaos in his hometown when he...
Not so much a rom-com as an anti-romance comedy, this brightly amusing British film makes...
A collection of random shorts that focus mainly on idiotic male behaviour, this portmanteau comedy...
Josh and Nat thought they had the most perfect relationship and made no hesitation in...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...
This may look like a wildly irreverent satire about a North African despot, but it...
General Aladeen is the ruler of a country called Wadiya. However, he is not a...
It's impossible to be critical of a movie like this, since it's not trying to...
When Ally Darling asks her boyfriend to accompany her to her sister's wedding, he refuses,...
He built his name on That '70s Show, and now Topher Grace stars in, produces...