Anna Faris has praised Jimmy Kimmel for speaking out about his youngest son's health struggles, after he was born with a congenital heart defect.
Anna Faris has praised Jimmy Kimmel for speaking out about his youngest son's health struggles.
The 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' host has used his platform on a number of occasions to detail the ongoing battle surrounding his 21-month-old son Billy - who was born with a congenital heart defect - and has received praise from actress Anna whose own son Jack, four, who suffered complications when he was born two months early.
Anna - who has her son with estranged husband Chris Pratt - said: ''Jack had a few surgeries - he had a few hernia surgeries, he's had a few eye surgeries and he had a little heart issue as well. When Jack was born two months early, it came as a huge shock and suddenly, your world completely shifts. The doctors and nurses that helped us and surrounded us were so unbelievably supportive that it inspired Chris and I and my parents to all get involved in this.''
The 'Scary Movie' actress then spoke of the ''incredibly moving'' work Jimmy, 50, has been doing to try and bring accessible healthcare to young children who are in desperate need.
Speaking to Jimmy and his wife Molly McNearney - who also have three-year-old daughter Jane together - on her 'Unqualified' podcast, the 41-year-old actress said: ''What you guys have been talking about and how vocal you've been in terms of the health of your kid and how many people have reached out to me and how you guys have been so passionate about the idea of children's welfare and what we can do to ensure that all kids and mothers and parents have access to health care - It's been incredibly moving. I really appreciate how vocal you've been. It's meant a lot.''
Jimmy - who also has daughter Katie, 26, and son Kevin, 24, with his ex-wife Gina Kimmel - and Molly also shared a health update on their son, after the tot recently underwent a second surgery on his heart.
Molly revealed on the podcast: ''Billy's great. He had his second surgery and he'll have one more when he's older. It was tough, but kids are so resilient - he had open-heart surgery on a Monday and we were home on Friday. It's crazy.''
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
There's no reason why this animated comedy adventure needed to be this pointless. Solidly entertaining...
We use Emojis in text messages and social media everyday, but have you ever thought...
Having literally gone from rags to riches, Alvin, Simon and Theodore didn't think their lives...
With new writers and directors, this frenetic sequel indulges in silliness with less substance than...
Flint Lockwood is a genius inventor who previously caused chaos in his hometown when he...
Not so much a rom-com as an anti-romance comedy, this brightly amusing British film makes...
A collection of random shorts that focus mainly on idiotic male behaviour, this portmanteau comedy...
Josh and Nat thought they had the most perfect relationship and made no hesitation in...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...
This may look like a wildly irreverent satire about a North African despot, but it...
General Aladeen is the ruler of a country called Wadiya. However, he is not a...
It's impossible to be critical of a movie like this, since it's not trying to...
When Ally Darling asks her boyfriend to accompany her to her sister's wedding, he refuses,...
He built his name on That '70s Show, and now Topher Grace stars in, produces...