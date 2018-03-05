Anna Faris praised Allison Janney on her ''brilliance'' after she picked up the Best Supporting Actress award at the Oscars on Sunday (04.03.18).

The 58-year-old actress nabbed the gong for her work in 'I, Tonya', and when she got to the set of her TV show 'Mom' the day after the glitzy ceremony, her co-star Anna Faris was on hand to give the star a heartwarming toast.

Anna, 41, is quoted by 'Entertainment Tonight' as saying: ''I know you know how much I love you. But I also, I hope that you know - I'm sure that you do - that everyone here in this room loves you, of course not only for your brilliance, but because you are just such a f***ing amazing person.

''You're so kind. You make coming to work such a joy. You are a leader, I learn from you and I just couldn't love you more. And, I feel like the luckiest - I am the luckiest person. Congratulations!''

After Anna's speech, former 'The West Wing' star Allison took a moment to thank the cast and crew of the CBS sitcom for allowing her to take time away from the show to star alongside Margot Robbie in the biographical movie about figure skater Tonya Harding.

Allison said: ''Just thank you. Oh my god, thank you so much. You all are part of me, this is all - I think we all, you all are part of this.

''Truly, you've been part of it, you allowed me to go do this movie. Made it possible for me to go. I can't even believe that it happened and I'm sitting here, but you came up with me on that stage.''

The star's win comes as she revealed she had ''given up'' on the dream of taking home an Oscar.

Speaking in the press room backstage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, she said: ''I kind of didn't dare to have dreams like this, because I didn't want to be disappointed.

''At a certain point I had given up thinking this could happen to me. I just wasn't being given the right kind of roles in films.''