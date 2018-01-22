Anna Faris would love for Olivia Munn to date Chris Pratt after the actress reached out to her pal to deny the dating rumours.
Anna Faris would love for Olivia Munn to date Chris Pratt.
The 37-year-old actress has denied rumours she is dating the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star and personally reached out to Anna, Chris' ex, to say there is ''0% truth'' in the rumours.
In the screenshot posted on her Instagram account, Olivia wrote: ''Hey there! Sooo... I would never respond to random tabloid stories, but since we know each other I wanted to reach out to you personally to tell you the story about me and Chris dating has 0% truth. I'm sure you already know it's not true, or maybe didn't care either way, but I just wanted to reach out personally to tell you it's not true. Anyway, I hope you had an amazing holiday and an even better 2018. (sic)''
However, Anna would be ''thrilled'' in the rumours were true and would love Olivia to be her ''new sister in law''.
In the screenshot, Anna's message reads: ''Hi!!!! Oh my god - this town is so f***ing crazy - you are so sweet to text - I love you - having said that if you were my new sister in law I would be thrilled - let's please catch up soon (sic)''
Meanwhile, Anna previously insisted she is still ''great friends'' with her estranged husband Chris.
She said: ''We're great. He's amazing. We're great friends and we always will be ... He was so kind to [write the foreword for her book]. I decided to write a book about my life experiences and when I started, I thought, 'This will be a great journey. This is a great idea. I know what I'm doing. I'm 40, I can write a book.' [Then] it's like, 'No. What was I thinking? This is a terrible idea.' But what I like to think is the take away [is] that a lot of our problems tend to be universal - the idea of jealousy, loneliness, heartbreak. There's a commonality no matter what profession you're in or where you live and that's something the podcast has taught me. We all have the same stuff going on.''
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
There's no reason why this animated comedy adventure needed to be this pointless. Solidly entertaining...
We use Emojis in text messages and social media everyday, but have you ever thought...
Having literally gone from rags to riches, Alvin, Simon and Theodore didn't think their lives...
With new writers and directors, this frenetic sequel indulges in silliness with less substance than...
Flint Lockwood is a genius inventor who previously caused chaos in his hometown when he...
Not so much a rom-com as an anti-romance comedy, this brightly amusing British film makes...
A collection of random shorts that focus mainly on idiotic male behaviour, this portmanteau comedy...
Josh and Nat thought they had the most perfect relationship and made no hesitation in...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...
This may look like a wildly irreverent satire about a North African despot, but it...
General Aladeen is the ruler of a country called Wadiya. However, he is not a...
It's impossible to be critical of a movie like this, since it's not trying to...
When Ally Darling asks her boyfriend to accompany her to her sister's wedding, he refuses,...
He built his name on That '70s Show, and now Topher Grace stars in, produces...