Anna Faris thought it was ''amazing'' when she heard the news of Chris' engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger and reminded her former partner that she's an ordained minister.
Anna Faris has offered to officiate Chris Pratt's wedding to Katherine Schwarzenegger.
The 42-year-old actress was married to Chris - with whom she has six-year-old son Jack - for eight years before they split in 2017 but she is thrilled for her ex and offered her services as an ordained minister.
Speaking on her podcast 'Anna Faris Is Unqualified' she said: ''Chris texted me this morning and he was like, you know, 'I proposed to Katherine last night,' I was like 'Ah! That's amazing.' And I texted him back, 'Just want to remind you, I'm an ordained minister.'''
The 'House Bunny' actress went on to explain that she's ''so happy'' to be able to extend their family to include Katherine - the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver - and insisted she's over the moon the couple ''found each other''.
She added: ''I so subscribe to the idea of expanding family and love with Jack, I'm just so happy. We're all really happy.
''I knew that it was going to happen, I love her, and I love him, and I'm just so happy that they found each other.
''They're both f***ing amazing people, the truth is there isn't any bitterness.''
This isn't the first time Anna has shown her support for the couple, and sent her well wishes to the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star after he revealed on social media that he had popped the question to his new partner.
Commenting on Chris' Instagram post - which pictured himself and Katherine with her engagement ring on show - Anna wrote: ''I'm so happy for you both!! Congratulations! (sic)''
