Anna Faris is ''really really nervous'' about releasing her memoir.

The 40-year-old actress is set to release her first book, titled 'Unqualified', and admits she is ''scared'' about opening up about ''intimate'' parts of her life.

Speaking on her Unqualified podcast, she said: ''I feel really, really nervous because it feels intimate. I'm excited and when I first got the book deal, I thought, 'What a great adventure this is going to be,' and now that it's getting closer, I feel nervous in a sense that I've been able to always hide behind characters. And now it's like, this is me. It feels a little scary.''

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed Anna - who recently split from her husband Chris Pratt after eight years of marriage - and Chris are in ''couples therapy'' to help them best co-parent their five-year-old son Jack in the future.

A source said: ''They are going through couples counseling now, which is what you do when you want to divorce and there are children involved. It won't likely change the status but it could help with their future coparenting.

''Their work separations have taken a toll, and it is not likely that the marriage can be repaired enough to work right now. But there is still love between them.

''Chris is in demand now and will continue to be traveling all over the world, keeping them apart. That doesn't make young marriages fare well.''

When the pair announced they were going their separate ways, they released a joint statement insisting they would be staying civil for the sake of their son.

They said at the time: ''Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.''