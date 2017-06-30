Anna Faris knew Chris Pratt was going to propose to her ''months'' before he popped the question.

The 40-year-old actress started dating Chris in 2007 after they met on the set of the comedy movie 'Take Me Home Tonight' - but Anna accidentally ruined the surprise of the proposal.

She shared: ''We had talked about getting married and were living together. One day I found a bag from a jeweller of the floor of his truck, so I knew something was coming.''

In fact, Anna claimed she knew Chris was preparing to propose for ''seven months'' before he asked the all-important question during a vacation in Italy in late 2008.

Speaking on her latest Unqualified podcast, the blonde beauty explained: ''My whole family took all of us to Italy and apparently he lugged [the ring] all around Italy and held on to it for a couple months.

''I think I knew for like, seven months, and so finally he asked me on my birthday.''

And despite being a Hollywood actress, Anna's contrived look of surprise wasn't entirely convincing.

The movie star - who finally tied the knot in Bali, Indonesia, in July 2009 - said: ''I confessed because he was like, 'You knew this was coming.'''

Meanwhile, Chris revealed last month that he once made Anna a ''love making'' mixtape.

However, the actor said the romantic gesture didn't go down well when they got into the bedroom as it failed to get his wife in the mood.

Chris, who has a four-year-old son called Jack with Anna, shared: ''I was thinking in my head, this is going to be our love making mix, you know? And the first song I put was Al Green.

''She was kind of looking at me and I could tell right away big miss. She was like 'Who are you? You don't listen to Al Green. What are you trying to pull? We're already married it's cool.'

''That was the first and only song we got through and I threw it away I was so embarrassed.''