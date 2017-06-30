Hollywood actress Anna Faris has claimed she knew Chris Pratt was going to propose to her ''months'' before he finally did.
Anna Faris knew Chris Pratt was going to propose to her ''months'' before he popped the question.
The 40-year-old actress started dating Chris in 2007 after they met on the set of the comedy movie 'Take Me Home Tonight' - but Anna accidentally ruined the surprise of the proposal.
She shared: ''We had talked about getting married and were living together. One day I found a bag from a jeweller of the floor of his truck, so I knew something was coming.''
In fact, Anna claimed she knew Chris was preparing to propose for ''seven months'' before he asked the all-important question during a vacation in Italy in late 2008.
Speaking on her latest Unqualified podcast, the blonde beauty explained: ''My whole family took all of us to Italy and apparently he lugged [the ring] all around Italy and held on to it for a couple months.
''I think I knew for like, seven months, and so finally he asked me on my birthday.''
And despite being a Hollywood actress, Anna's contrived look of surprise wasn't entirely convincing.
The movie star - who finally tied the knot in Bali, Indonesia, in July 2009 - said: ''I confessed because he was like, 'You knew this was coming.'''
Meanwhile, Chris revealed last month that he once made Anna a ''love making'' mixtape.
However, the actor said the romantic gesture didn't go down well when they got into the bedroom as it failed to get his wife in the mood.
Chris, who has a four-year-old son called Jack with Anna, shared: ''I was thinking in my head, this is going to be our love making mix, you know? And the first song I put was Al Green.
''She was kind of looking at me and I could tell right away big miss. She was like 'Who are you? You don't listen to Al Green. What are you trying to pull? We're already married it's cool.'
''That was the first and only song we got through and I threw it away I was so embarrassed.''
She's swapped the studio for a film set with new Netflix series.
Dua Lipa does a ''secret handshake'' before she goes on stage.
Ed Sheeran performed a spectacular set on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday.
We use Emojis in text messages and social media everyday, but have you ever thought...
Having literally gone from rags to riches, Alvin, Simon and Theodore didn't think their lives...
With new writers and directors, this frenetic sequel indulges in silliness with less substance than...
Flint Lockwood is a genius inventor who previously caused chaos in his hometown when he...
Not so much a rom-com as an anti-romance comedy, this brightly amusing British film makes...
A collection of random shorts that focus mainly on idiotic male behaviour, this portmanteau comedy...
Josh and Nat thought they had the most perfect relationship and made no hesitation in...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...
This may look like a wildly irreverent satire about a North African despot, but it...
General Aladeen is the ruler of a country called Wadiya. However, he is not a...
It's impossible to be critical of a movie like this, since it's not trying to...
When Ally Darling asks her boyfriend to accompany her to her sister's wedding, he refuses,...
He built his name on That '70s Show, and now Topher Grace stars in, produces...
There's no real reason for this live action/animation hybrid version of the classic cartoon besides...