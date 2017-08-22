Anna Faris is keeping ''a smile on her face'' amidst her split from Chris Pratt, according to her 'Mom' co-star Alison Janney.
The 'Mom' star is as ''professional as ever'' despite the end of her marriage to the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor, according to her co-star Alison Janney.
She told Us Weekly magazine: ''She's fantastic. She's a professional. It's hard to do but she's coming to work with a smile on her face and knows her lines and is as professional as ever.
''Everyone there loves and supports her, and we're just surrounding her with love. She's getting her work done. She's great.''
It comes after a source claimed Anna was left ''very sad'' by Chris' hectic work schedule.
An insider shared: ''He was gone for a great deal of time, one movie after another. It made her very sad. They really didn't have a roadmap for what this would all be like. They are both fun-loving and gregarious types, but she had much difficulty with the separation.''
The pair announced their split in a post on their social media accounts earlier this month. In the message, they admitted they were ''really disappointed'' about the breakdown of their marriage, and insisted they ''tried hard'' to make it work.
Chris wrote on Facebook: ''Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.''
Anna and Chris share four-year-old son Jack together.
