Anna Faris has been praised for being ''courageous and strong'' in the wake of her split from Chris Pratt.
The 40-year-old actress recently split from the 'Jurassic World' actor - with whom she has five-year-old son Jack - after eight years of marriage, and though her 'Mom' co-stars were saddened by the news because they ''love'' both of them, they are impressed with how she is handling things.
Her co-star, Allison Janney told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''She has so much love and support on the set of 'Mom'.
''She's a very courageous and strong girl and very professional and love her so much, as [does] everyone. And we love Chris too. We love them both. It's sad when, you know, people who have to go separate ways, but we support them both and love them both very much.''
Meanwhile, Anna recently admitted she didn't consider 38-year-old Chris to be her best friend when they were together.
She said: ''I was once told that I didn't need a tight group of girlfriends because Chris should be my best friend. But I never bought that. The idea of your mate being your best friend - it's overhyped. I really believe that your partner serves one purpose and each friend serves another.''
And the blonde beauty admits she sought the ''approval'' of guys when she was younger but now realises she was just ''selling her own gender down the river'' in doing so.
She added: ''Back then, I thought that having the approval of my stoner guy friends was go greater value than having the approval of beautiful blonde sorority girls, so I touted my male friends as if my association with them spoke to how cool I really was
''I was selling my own gender down the river and I wasn't even getting any fulfillment from the relationships with those dudes. The truth of why I didn't have girlfriends probably had nothing to do with my being a guys' girl and everything to do with the fact that I was angry and jealous and unduly proud of the guys I was hanging out with.''
