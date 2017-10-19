Anna Faris is reportedly dating a cinematographer called Michael Barrett - just three months after her split from Chris Pratt.
Anna Faris is reportedly dating a cinematographer.
The 40-year-old actress only split from her husband Chris Pratt three months ago, but she's certainly wasting no time getting back out there on the dating scene as she's been enjoying a string of romantic dinners with Michael Barrett in Los Angeles.
The pair met one another while shooting 'Overboard' earlier this year, but they were not romantically linked until September when they were seen at a carnival together with the blonde beauty's five-year-old son Jack, whom she has with Chris, in Malibu.
They were then seen a week later at Modo Mio on Sunset Boulevard tucking into ''several dishes of various pasta and salad'' and sipping on a bottle of wine but, this time, they didn't mind who saw them as they opted to dine on the open-air patio.
A source told E! News: ''It was definitely a dinner date. It seemed romantic in the way they were looking at one another and how they were laughing at the table... No one in the restaurant realised it was her, but she definitely looked to be on a date.''
News of her new romance comes just days after she admitted that she and Chris, 38 - who were married for eight years - still get on well and love one another.
The 'House Bunny' star said: ''We'll always have each other and be incredible friends. There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still. We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up -- unless he's a really good actor and great at faking laughter.
''It's understandable that people seemed so invested in our happiness together. All I can say about that is, it's all true, that we truly adore each other, and we love each other, I think it still comes through.''
