Anna Faris kept a diary as a child in which she left all her ''boy crazy'' secrets, and she brought it to her appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'.
Anna Faris kept a diary as a child in which she left all her ''boy crazy'' secrets.
The 41-year-old actress appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Wednesday (11.04.18) and came armed with her childhood diary, in which she had scribbled notes about the various crushes she had on boys in her neighbourhood growing up.
She said: ''This is so mortifying. Please don't let my parents know. I'm so boy crazy.''
The 'Overboard' star - who has five-year-old son Jack with her estranged husband Chris Pratt - handed her diary to show host Jimmy Kimmel, and he read out the excerpts that detailed her feelings for two boys named Ryan.
He read: ''He likes me. I know Ryan likes me. He always puts his arm around me and calls me 'honey,' even if he's going with Beth.
''Ryan Lewis, our paperboy, likes me, too. And on weekends, I flirt with him. Got to run.''
And Anna then confessed to having ''bribed'' the boys she liked with refreshments in order to make them like her back.
She said: ''As I read through all of these painful memories, I realised that I bribed everybody in my life. Ryan Lewis, I would leave sodas out for him. Ryan G., I would buy him ice cream all the time. I don't know.''
It comes after the 'Mom' actress previously talked about the types of men she is attracted to, following her split from 'Jurassic World' actor Chris in August last year.
She said: ''I love love! Like all of us, I need a sense of human connection and intimacy. At the end of a workday, I feel exposed and kind of raw. I want to be with someone I can confess to, and who can confess to me.''
Before marrying Chris in 2009, Anna was previously married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 until 2008.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
There's no reason why this animated comedy adventure needed to be this pointless. Solidly entertaining...
We use Emojis in text messages and social media everyday, but have you ever thought...
Having literally gone from rags to riches, Alvin, Simon and Theodore didn't think their lives...
With new writers and directors, this frenetic sequel indulges in silliness with less substance than...
Flint Lockwood is a genius inventor who previously caused chaos in his hometown when he...
Not so much a rom-com as an anti-romance comedy, this brightly amusing British film makes...
A collection of random shorts that focus mainly on idiotic male behaviour, this portmanteau comedy...
Josh and Nat thought they had the most perfect relationship and made no hesitation in...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...
This may look like a wildly irreverent satire about a North African despot, but it...
General Aladeen is the ruler of a country called Wadiya. However, he is not a...
It's impossible to be critical of a movie like this, since it's not trying to...
When Ally Darling asks her boyfriend to accompany her to her sister's wedding, he refuses,...
He built his name on That '70s Show, and now Topher Grace stars in, produces...