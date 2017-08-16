Anna Faris has implied her estranged husband Chris Pratt didn't have her back.

The 'What's Your Number?' star shocked the world earlier this week when she announced that she and her spouse, with whom she has four-year-old son Jack, had decided to go their separate ways following eight years of marriage.

And, although they've worked hard to make their relationship work, the 40-year-old star has hinted that they decided to call it quits because she wanted her ''independence.''

Speaking in the podcast 'My Favourite Murder' on Tuesday (15.08.17), she said in response to a caller who phoned in for some advice about her boyfriend and his friend.

Anna replied: ''Know your worth, know your independence, know you're young.

''There are so many people out there, there's so much life experience, I hope you get to live it all and experience a whole lot of people.

''Life is too short for you to to be in relationships where you feel this isn't fully right or somebody doesn't have your back, or somebody doesn't value you in every way.

''Don't be afraid to feel your independence if things aren't right. I made that mistake, I think, a little bit, like 'I'm checking my relationship off the list' and if that would be the final piece of advice I could give you, that would be know your worth, know your independence. There are so many people out there, there's so much life experience, I hope you get to live it all and experience a whole lot of people.''

Anna and Chris, 38, announced the sad news of their impending divorce earlier this month in a joint statement posted to their social media sites.

The version of the statement posted to Chris' Facebook page read: ''Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.''