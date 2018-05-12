American actress Anna Faris has pledged to stop Googling her name following her high profile split from Chris Pratt.
Anna Faris has pledged to stop Googling her name.
The 41-year-old actress - who announced her separation from fellow Hollywood star Chris Pratt in August last year - has revealed she's made a conscious effort to cut herself off from all of the online interest and speculation that surrounds her life.
She shared: ''I think that I just sort of learned to not Google myself, and when my sweet assistant is like, 'Look what just popped up.' I'm like, 'F**k off. I love you but I don't know if I need to know everything.'''
Chris, 38 - who has a five-year-old son called Jack with Anna - attracted attention recently when he admitted that going through a divorce ''sucks''.
But the blonde beauty thinks Chris' comments may have been blown out of proportion, and has insisted that they remain on friendly terms.
She told Marie Claire magazine: ''It feels like it's more dramatic than it is. Chris and I have a great friendship and Jack is so happy and so loved.''
And despite going through a high profile divorce, Anna remains a romantic at heart.
The actress - who is currently dating Michael Barrett - said: ''I do think I'm a romantic because I love the small things in life. Just like the little pleasures of life that feel like secrets.
''I still always want to keep that as a part of my life, does that make any sense at all? Maybe. I don't know.''
In April, Chris admitted that divorce ''sucks'' - but added that he and Anna are doing their best to ''navigate'' this tough time in their lives.
He explained: ''Divorce sucks. But at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much. And we're finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another.''
