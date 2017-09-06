Anna Faris has confessed she never ''bought into'' the idea that her estranged husband Chris Pratt had to be her best friend.
The 'Mom' star - who split from the 'Jurassic World' actor after eight years of marriage - has confessed she didn't believe in the idea that her husband had to be her best friend as well as her partner.
She shared: ''I was once told that I didn't need a tight group of girlfriends because Chris should be my best friend. But I never bought that. The idea of your mate being your best friend - it's overhyped. I really believe that your partner serves one purpose and each friend serves another.''
And the 40-year-old actress - who has five-year-old son Jack with Chris - admits she sought the ''approval'' of guys when she was younger but now realises she was just ''selling her own gender down the river'' in doing so.
In an adapted essay from her book 'Unqualified', as published in Cosmopolitan magazine, she added: ''Back then, I thought that having the approval of my stoner guy friends was go greater value than having the approval of beautiful blonde sorority girls, so I touted my male friends as if my association with them spoke to how cool I really was
''I was selling my own gender down the river and I wasn't even getting any fulfillment from the relationships with those dudes. The truth of why I didn't have girlfriends probably had nothing to do with my being a guys' girl and everything to do with the fact that I was angry and jealous and unduly proud of the guys I was hanging out with.''
