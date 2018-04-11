Anna Faris has revealed her son was rejected from a private school after she over-shared during a parent's meeting.
The 41-year-old actress has five-year-old son Jack with her estranged husband Chris Pratt and is currently in the process of finding the tot a good school ready for the start of the school year.
But the star has revealed that one school she visited ended up rejecting her after she decided to share her inner thoughts when she was asked to ''talk about the weather''.
She said: ''He's almost in school, and we went through the process of applying for schools. Which is very new to me, I grew up in Washington state with public schools. The whole LA school process has been terrifying.
''I went to this private school where they had all the parents sit around in a circle - and I don't know anybody - and there's a bunch of toys in the middle of the circle. We were supposed to pick a toy out and talk about the weather. That was the only instruction. So I thought this must be ... this is like a group therapy session, I guess.''
The 'Overboard' star revealed she then began to unload her fears about sending Jack to school for the first time, before realising she had said too much.
She continued: ''I started to go on this monologue about how nervous I was about this whole process, and I'm nervous about like, what if we get rejected? What if my kid doesn't wear the right thing? What if I have to do my kid's homework? And I'm realising as I am saying this like I am putting my foot in my mouth.''
When Anna was finished, she passed her toy onto the next parent, who simply spoke about the weather like they had been instructed, and the 'Mom' star realised she had ''no idea'' what she was doing.
Speaking during an appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' on Wednesday (11.04.18), she said: ''In general, I have no idea what I'm doing, but it has been confirmed in this moment right now. Anyway, we got rejected.''
