Hollywood star Anna Faris has confessed she was angered by the reaction on social media to her split from Chris Pratt.
Anna Faris was angered by the reaction on social media to her split from Chris Pratt.
The 41-year-old actress and Chris, 38, announced their shock split last year, and Anna has admitted that the over-the-top reaction from some of her fans quickly got on her nerves, saying they need to ''grow up''.
She explained: ''I had a little bit of a childish feeling like, 'Oh, come on, f***ing grow up,' like, a little anger.''
The Hollywood star - who has a five-year-old son called Jack with her estranged husband - admitted that she was partially to blame for the online reaction, having ''cultivated'' the perception that they were the perfect family.
Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard, she shared: ''I do think, we obviously cultivated something [the idea of a perfect relationship], and it was rewarding for a while, like, 'Oh, people seem to think that we got all this s**t sorted, that's nice!'''
In fact, Anna revealed that she and Chris have even discussed the online reaction to their split.
The actress - who has starred in films such as 'Scary Movie' and 'Lost in Translation' - confessed: ''Chris and I did talk about, like, 'Oh boy ... [we're letting fans down]', and we got on the Twitter feed, 'Love is dead' and 'relationship goals...'''
Anna and Chris are currently in the midst of finalising their divorce.
But the blonde beauty is thrilled she's been able to maintain a healthy friendship with the hunky actor, which wasn't the case following her first marriage to Ben Indra.
She said: ''We had an unbelievable marriage, and we have a great friendship now, we love our son to death, and I'm really proud of that, because I'm not sure I did that well the first time.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
There's no reason why this animated comedy adventure needed to be this pointless. Solidly entertaining...
We use Emojis in text messages and social media everyday, but have you ever thought...
Having literally gone from rags to riches, Alvin, Simon and Theodore didn't think their lives...
With new writers and directors, this frenetic sequel indulges in silliness with less substance than...
Flint Lockwood is a genius inventor who previously caused chaos in his hometown when he...
Not so much a rom-com as an anti-romance comedy, this brightly amusing British film makes...
A collection of random shorts that focus mainly on idiotic male behaviour, this portmanteau comedy...
Josh and Nat thought they had the most perfect relationship and made no hesitation in...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...
This may look like a wildly irreverent satire about a North African despot, but it...
General Aladeen is the ruler of a country called Wadiya. However, he is not a...
It's impossible to be critical of a movie like this, since it's not trying to...
When Ally Darling asks her boyfriend to accompany her to her sister's wedding, he refuses,...
He built his name on That '70s Show, and now Topher Grace stars in, produces...