Anna Faris feels ''a lot of guilt'' as a mother and admits it can be difficult bringing a kid up in the spotlight.
Anna Faris feels ''a lot of guilt'' as a parent.
The 'Scary Movie' actress - who has six-year-old son Jack with her ex-husband Chris Pratt - has confessed it can be difficult being a mother in the spotlight as she is always striving ''to do things correctly''.
She said: ''There's a lot of guilt being a parent, as we all know, and I think that you're always striving to do things correctly, whatever that is.''
And Anna feels blessed to have such a ''sweet and happy kid''.
She told E! News: ''He's a sweet and happy kid. I'm so proud, he's really funny. At least, maybe all parents think that, because you go through those first years and you're so numb, like you've had a lobotomy because life is hell. So if they say something mildly amusing ... you're like, 'Oh! What a kid!'''
Anna previously revealed she and Chris try to ''communicate openly''.
She said: ''What Chris and I try to do is to communicate openly. We reiterate that there aren't rules to this. We have a lot of love and friendship, and our big goal is to protect Jack. I cherish my family, my close friends, my child - that makes the rest of it worth it.''
And the 42-year-old actress hasn't ruled out finding love again in the future as she needs that ''sense of human connection and intimacy''.
She added: ''I love love! Like all of us, I need a sense of human connection and intimacy. At the end of a workday I feel exposed and kind of raw. I want to be with someone I can confess to, and who can confess to me.''
