Anna Faris has seemingly confirmed she is engaged to Michael Barrett.

The 42-year-old actress sparked engagement rumours with cinematographer Michael when she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger earlier this month.

And after a dinner date with her beau over the weekend, she seemed to confirm the sparkler is in fact an engagement ring.

When paparazzi approached the couple and congratulated them on the news, Anna said: ''Thank you.''

And when asked if she's ready for the ''big day'', she added: ''No.''

The 'Mom' star has been romancing Michael since October 2017, a few months after she announced she had split from her former husband Chris Pratt, with whom she has seven-year-old son Jack.

Anna's new relationship status will come as a surprise to some fans though, as the actress said in March this year that she ''struggled'' with the idea of getting married, after having already been through divorce.

The 'Overboard' actress - who was also married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008 - said: ''I believe in love and monogamy and I believe in the commitment with a relationship, but I do struggle, having been through it a couple of times now Laura, with the idea of our legal system.''

Anna's rumoured engagement comes after Chris Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger earlier this year.

The 'Jurassic World' star recently said he was ''lucky'' to have met Katherine, following their wedding in June.

He said: ''Aww man, I'm lucky.

''God is good. I feel really good, really blessed. Everything is great.''

And Katherine - who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver - feels equally blessed to be with Chris.

She added: ''I think most importantly that I'm lucky enough to be married to an incredible man, [and] just be happy.

''I feel really blessed.''