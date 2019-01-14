Anna Faris has congratulated her ex-husband Chris Pratt on his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The 42-year-old actress was married to Chris - with whom she has six-year-old son Jack - for eight years before they split in 2017 and finalised their divorce in November, and it seems there's no bad blood between the pair as she has sent her well wishes to the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star after he revealed he had popped the question to new partner Katherine.

Commenting on Chris' Instagram post - which pictured himself and Katherine with her engagement ring on show - Anna wrote: ''I'm so happy for you both!! Congratulations! (sic)''

Chris, 39, made the announcement on Sunday (13.01.19) night, with the adorable social media post.

The picture was captioned: ''Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!

''I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!''

The 'Jurassic World' actor and Katherine - the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver - have been together since June last year, and it is Chris' first relationship since his split from Anna.

Meanwhile, the 'Mom' star - who is now romancing Michael Barrett - recently said she and Chris ''work really hard'' to be supportive of each other in the wake of their split for the sake of their son.

She said: ''Chris and I work really hard 'cause we have Jack, that is sort of the long game idea and making sure Jack is really happy, which makes us really happy. We have sort of the luxury of circumstance.

''You know, we are both in other loving relationships ... but it is ... it's like how do you not in general sink into a place of bitterness?

''I do want to reiterate though, that I f***ing acknowledge, we all do, everyone acknowledges, that there is bitterness and pain with all breakups and that hopefully makes us all human. But the long game is just the worst being the bigger person. It just is. It f***ing sucks until, then what happens though, is that everyone's happy.''