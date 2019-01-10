Anna Faris and Chris Pratt ''work really hard'' to be supportive of each other in the wake of their split.

The 42-year-old actress officially divorced Chris in November 2018, and has said that whilst their break-up did come with ''bitterness and pain'', the couple - who are now both in new relationships, Anna with Michael Barrett and Chris with Katherine Schwarzenegger - do their best to remain civil and ''happy'' for the sake of their six-year-old son Jack.

Speaking on her 'Unqualified' podcast, she said: ''Chris and I work really hard 'cause we have Jack, that is sort of the long game idea and making sure Jack is really happy, which makes us really happy. We have sort of the luxury of circumstance. You know, we are both in other loving relationships ... but it is ... it's like how do you not in general sink into a place of bitterness?

''I do want to reiterate though, that I f***ing acknowledge, we all do, everyone acknowledges, that there is bitterness and pain with all breakups and that hopefully makes us all human. But the long game is just the worst being the bigger person. It just is. It f***ing sucks until, then what happens though, is that everyone's happy.''

Her comments come after she previously claimed she and the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star still have ''a lot of love'' between them, despite splitting in August 2017 after almost 10 years of marriage.

She said: ''We have a great friendship, we really do and we always have. And it's always tough to envision your future as one thing, but I think there is a lot of love. And in what we do there is so much [unpredictability].''

And since their split, the 'Scary Movie' actress has kept her cards close to her chest when it comes to her love life.

She said: ''I think it's a lesson learned a little bit in terms of keeping relationships a little more private, potentially, even though I pride myself on being a pretty open person. But, I don't know, it's tough when you're under the scrutiny.''