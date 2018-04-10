Anna Faris and Chris Pratt try to ''communicate openly'' for the sake of their five-year-old son Jack despite their split.
The former couple may have gone their separate ways but they are desperate to keep things on friendly terms for the sake of their five-year-old son Jack.
She said: ''What Chris and I try to do is to communicate openly. We reiterate that there aren't rules to this. We have a lot of love and friendship, and our big goal is to protect Jack. I cherish my family, my close friends, my child - that makes the rest of it worth it.''
And the 41-year-old actress hasn't ruled out finding love again in the future as she needs that ''sense of human connection and intimacy''.
She added to the May issue of Women's Health magazine: ''I love love! Like all of us, I need a sense of human connection and intimacy.
''At the end of a workday I feel exposed and kind of raw. I want to be with someone I can confess to, and who can confess to me.''
Meanwhile, Anna previously admitted she isn't sure whether she still believes in marriage.
She explained: ''I am a romantic. I believe in a partnership, I believe in companionship. I just don't know if I believe in a ceremony of a wedding ... You'd think that having successfully married parents would increase your odds [of making it work]. But how we've justified it is trying to make something work when we weren't sort of picking up the clues. For me, it was sort of checking it off the list. If I get this part solved, I'll do career and everything ... I think I was also very intimidated by dating in LA, not feeling like I fit here with glamorous people, and I felt like the stoner dudes that I knew back home were just easier. Flashier guys here, I don't know.''
