Anna Faris is still ''great friends'' with her estranged husband Chris Pratt, despite the pair calling it quits in August.
Anna Faris is still ''great friends'' with her estranged husband Chris Pratt.
The 40-year-old actress and the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star - who have five-year-old son Jack together - announced they were going their separate ways in August this year after eight years together, and whilst they might not be a couple any more, Anna still has a lot of love for her former flame.
She said: ''We're great. He's amazing. We're great friends and we always will be.''
Chris, 38, even wrote the foreword to Anna's upcoming memoir 'Unqualified' - which is based on her popular podcast of the same name will hit shelves on Tuesday (24.10.17) - which she wrote about her ''life experiences''.
Speaking during an appearance on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' on Monday (23.10.17) the 'Mom' star said: ''He was so kind to [write the foreword].
''I decided to write a book about my life experiences and when I started, I thought, 'This will be a great journey. This is a great idea. I know what I'm doing. I'm 40, I can write a book.' [Then] it's like, 'No. What was I thinking? This is a terrible idea.'
''But what I like to think is the takeaway [is] that a lot of our problems tend to be universal - the idea of jealousy, loneliness, heartbreak. There's a commonality no matter what profession you're in or where you live and that's something the podcast has taught me. We all have the same stuff going on.''
It isn't the first time Anna has shared kind words about Chris either, as she previously said the pair would always be ''incredible friends''.
She said: ''We'll always have each other and be incredible friends.
''There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still.''
