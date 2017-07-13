Anna Chlumsky ''wasn't expecting'' to be told she'd received an Emmy nomination while reading out the shortlist.

The 36-year-old actress and Shemar Moore were reading out this year's nominees on Thursday (13.07.17) when the 'S.W.A.T.' star opened a gold envelope and revealed his co-host had scored her fifth consecutive nod for her role as Amy Brookheimer in 'Veep', and Anna was visibly shocked at the news.

Speaking afterwards, she told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I especially wasn't expecting to be told at that point. I didn't expect at all to be told that. So, that was nice. It caught me in a place where I was actually focusing on everybody else's good news.

''It's surreal! ...It's not every day that you're nominated, let's face that.

''So, already, it's such a pleasure and encouragement, and then to be actually in the room [when] all that stuff is going on! Yeah, it's a little bit [Kurt] Vonnegut, but in a good way.''

When he revealed Anna's nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Shemar hailed the actress as ''the Meryl Streep of TV'' and she was incredibly flattered.

She quipped: ''My gosh! I mean, hey, from everybody else's mouth to God's ears.

''I mean, well, Meryl Streep's on TV too sometimes. So, she's the Meryl Streep of TV.''

'Veep' received a total of 19 nominations, including nods for Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Matt Walsh and Tony Hale, and Anna couldn't be happier for the cast and crew on her show, and she was also delighted to see some of her other favourite programmes shortlisted.

She said: ''Matt and Tony and Julia, obviously, I'm very proud of -- and our writers and director.

''I'm so happy 'Westworld' and 'Handmaid's Tale' are on there -- and I love 'Master of None' and 'Atlanta'.''