Actress Anna Chancellor has revealed that the cast of 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' have discussed the possibility of making a sequel.
Anna Chancellor - who starred as Henrietta in the 1994 romantic comedy movie - has revealed that she was recently reunited with the cast of the hit film, and they even talked about prospect of making a ''follow-up'' movie.
She shared: ''It's mad that it came out 24 years ago. Not all of the cast came to the reunion, but there were about 10 of us. It was fantastic.''
Despite this, Anna still has her doubts about whether the idea will come to fruition.
The actress thinks the makers of the film may have left it too long to deliver a sequel.
She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''We talked about a follow-up but I don't think there is going to be one. It was one of my first films, so everything was amazing, but this generation are not so familiar with the film.''
Meanwhile, Richard Curtis - who wrote 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' - previously claimed that Hugh Grant, who played the central role of Charles, made his script come to life.
He explained: ''When you audition for my films, nine out of ten times, it doesn't work at all. There may be writers where the writing has a particular quality which means that it sounds pretty good with lots of actors, and you're trying to find the best actor.
''Whereas I think with mine you're looking for a tiny bit of realistic comic flair. And until you get that optimistic, humanistic performance it's really no good at all.''
