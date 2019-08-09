Anna Camp is ''finding'' herself amid her divorce.

The 'Pitch Perfect' star filed for divorce from her co-star Skylar Astin in April 2018 after two years of marriage, and she's now said she's beginning the ''really exciting'' process of finding who she really is on her own.

She said: ''I think only recently, am I now actually finding me as Anna, which has been really exciting in my life.''

The 36-year-old actress admits divorce is ''scary and liberating at the same time'', and although she feels ''vulnerable'', she's also ''empowered'' by her newfound independence.

She added: ''It's been really scary and liberating at the same time. I'm 36 years old, I've had some life changes go on. And I feel more me than I ever, ever have. So, it's a vulnerable place to be, but it's also very empowering.

''I feel like, I just feel really grounded in the decisions that I've been making I have been for the best.''

And in addition to helping her confidence grow, Anna says her recent hardships have taught her how to cope through tough times.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ''I think what I've learned [is] that you can go through a life change and remain positive and also remain kind and friendly. And things happen for a reason, and yeah, I've also learned that in the face of a challenge, I can rise out above it and even be better for it.''

The 'Perfect Harmony' star and Skylar, 31, began dating in 2013 after they both starred in the 'Pitch Perfect' franchise together, as Aubrey Posen and Jesse Swanson respectively.

They tied the knot in September 2016, and were married for just under two years before Anna filed for divorce.

Prior to marrying Skylar, Anna was married to Michael Mosley for three years from 2010 to 2013, and Skylar was said to be a support for the former 'True Blood' star during her first divorce.