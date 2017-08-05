Anna Camp falls ''more in love'' with Skylar Astin every day.

The 'Pitch Perfect' co-stars tied the knot last year and Anna, 34, gushed that the couple are happier than they have ever been and send each other love notes when they are separated for work.

Anna told PEOPLE: ''We fall in love with each other more and more every day we've been together. And I know it sounds, like, gross, everyone's probably gonna throw up about that, but it's actually really true.

''We water the flower. We both send each other cards and he sends me flowers all the time. We're both working a lot and we do that to maintain that love connection - I think we're both really kind of good at that.''

And Anna says finding her soulmate Skylar, 29, is the best thing that has ever happened to her.

She said: ''Knowing that I have my best friend and that we are totally committed to one another and just to have that comfort and that safety and that bond where you know you've found your person. The longer you stay with somebody, the closer you get, and it's really the best thing in the world to have another person that loves you just as much as you love them.''

The pair announced their engagement in January 2016, and she previously revealed they are best friends.

She gushed: ''The funny thing is, is that we never ever have any scenes together in 'Pitch Perfect'. But we had a great time when we saw each other on set. It was awesome. We're really best friends, so it's awesome. He's definitely sweet like his character is.''

Skylar was also a support for Anna when she split from her ex-husband Michael Mosley, with an insider revealing the pair have always had ''amazing chemistry''.

A source said at the time: ''They had a great connection and became friends, but nothing romantic happened until after she separated from her husband. They have amazing chemistry.''

The couple - who are best known for their roles of Aubrey Posen and Jesse Swanson in the musical movies - started dating in 2013.