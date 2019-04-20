Anna Camp has filed for divorce from Skylar Astin.

The 'Pitch Perfect' co-stars, who tied the knot in 2016, announced they had split on Friday (19.04.19) and hours later the 36-year-old actress filed divorce papers obtained by PEOPLE, citing ''irreconcilable differences'' as the reason for the end of their marriage.

Anna reportedly requested that they pay for their legal fees separately and is yet to give a date for their separation.

In a joint statement issued to PEOPLE magazine, the pair had said: ''We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition.''

The couple - who are best known for their roles of Aubrey Posen and Jesse Swanson in the musical movies - started dating in 2013.

Anna was previously married to Michael Mosley for three years, and Skylar was a support for the former 'True Blood' star when she split from the ex 'Scrubs' actor, with an insider previously claiming the pair always had ''amazing chemistry''.

A source said at the time: ''They had a great connection and became friends, but nothing romantic happened until after she separated from her husband. They have amazing chemistry.''

The split will no doubt come as a surprise to many, as Anna had gushed about finding her soulmate in Skylar.

Speaking in 2017, she said: ''Knowing that I have my best friend and that we are totally committed to one another and just to have that comfort and that safety and that bond where you know you've found your person. The longer you stay with somebody, the closer you get, and it's really the best thing in the world to have another person that loves you just as much as you love them.''