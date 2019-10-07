Anna Calvi has been announced as the recipient of Q Magazine's 2019 Fender Play Award.

The 'Peaky Blinders' composer - who received her third Mercury Prize nomination this year for her third album 'Hunter' - has been selected by guitar makers Fender and the music publication for the special honour to recognise her outstanding guitar playing and will collect her prize at the Q Awards in association with Absolute Radio at Camden's Roundhouse in London on October 16.

Neil Whitcher, Head of Artist Relations (EMEA) at Fender, commented: ''It is an honour to dedicate the Fender Play Award to Anna Calvi this year.

''As an artist at the top of their game Anna's playing prowess knows no bounds, continually exploring and pushing the sonic boundaries of the guitar.

''It has been an incredible year for Anna filled with powerful performances including a breathtaking headline show for Fender at The Great Escape to support her most recent album 'Hunter'.''

This month's ceremony - which will be hosted for the first time by a female artist, with Nadine Shah taking over from comedian Mo Gilligan - sees Billie Eilish and The 1975 lead the nominations with four nods each.

The 17-year-old singer and the 'Love It If We Made It' hitmakers have both secured a total of four nominations out of seven categories.

Billie is up for Q Best Track, Q Best Solo Act, Q Best Album, and Q Best Act In The World Today, and she will compete against her nomination rivals The 1975 in the Best Track, Best Album, and Best Act In The World Today categories.

The quartet - comprised of Matty Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald, and George Daniel - are also nominated for Q Best Live Performance.

Following closely behind with three nominations each are Stormzy - who is up for Best Track, Best Solo Act, and Best Act In The World Today - and Lewis Capaldi, who is in with a chance of winning Q Whilst Little Simz, slowthai, AJ Tracey, Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey and Dave all received two nods each.

The awards ceremony will be preceded by an exclusive and already sold-out pre-awards concert at the same venue on October 15, where Biffy Clyro - who are nominated for Best Act In The World Today - are set to headline.

US rockers Jimmy Eat World were recently added to the line-up for the show.