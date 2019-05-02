Anjelica Huston doesn't want to be ''humiliated'' with an ''old-lady cheerleader movie'' that makes her look like a ''has-been''.
The 67-year-old actress doesn't want to be regarded as a ''has-been'' or be seen to be making a ''comeback'' in her work these days, so she's on the look out for films that find a way to ''impress'' her.
Asked how she's lured into a movie, she said: ''Oh God, it's so easy. Quite honestly, I'm looking for movies that impress me in some way, that aren't apologetically humble or humiliating like, 'Band of cheerleaders gets back together for one last hurrah,' you know. An old-lady cheerleader movie. I don't like that kind of thing.
''If I'm going to be an old lady -- and I'm sort of touching old lady these days -- at least I want to be a special old lady. I don't want to be relegated to some has-been making a comeback. I hate comebacks.''
But the Oscar-winning actress admitted she still receives a lot of ''insulting'' offers.
She told New York magazine: ''[My agents] come to me with everything. And a lot of it is insulting, but I'm at a place where I don't want to do it anymore. I don't want to work without a trailer.''
Anjelica can next be seen as a Russian ballet instructor opposite Keanu Reeves in 'John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum' and was attracted to the franchise because of her love of dogs.
She said: ''I don't like violent movies. But I like this movie...
''This is a movie about a guy who's basically avenging the death of his puppy. Jesus, I'm passionate about dogs. It's a huge thing.''
